Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $202.50

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $7,780,391 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

