Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Target Price at $67.43

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.43.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

JCI opened at $67.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 352.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

