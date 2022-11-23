Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $15.57

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,436,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,000 over the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after buying an additional 863,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,217 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

