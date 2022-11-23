Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $15.57

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies
In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,436,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,000 over the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.