Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $84.00

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Up 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $93.26 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

