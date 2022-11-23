Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Target Price at $4,850.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKGFF shares. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $64.68.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

