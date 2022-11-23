Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $15.00

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink lowered Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.