Brokers Issue Forecasts for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

