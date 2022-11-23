Brokers Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.