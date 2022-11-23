Brokers Set Expectations for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.04 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 37.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $20,691,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 52,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

