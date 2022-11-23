Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

