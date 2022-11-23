Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.05.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 20.5 %

Shares of BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

