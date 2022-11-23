BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BZFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $1.18 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

