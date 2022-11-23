Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Purchases 44,455 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) insider Karl Siegling bought 44,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,787.70 ($27,673.97).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Karl Siegling bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,780.00 ($12,437.09).
The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.
Cadence Capital Company Profile
Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.
