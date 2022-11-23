Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $82.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $97.39.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

