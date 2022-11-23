Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading 3% Higher

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $55.06. Approximately 3,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 749,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,971,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 978,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 663,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

