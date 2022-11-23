Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $68.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Callon Petroleum Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.