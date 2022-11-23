Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $68.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

