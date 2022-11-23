Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $32.83 Average PT from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Camping World Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 55.9% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.