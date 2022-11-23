Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $32.83 Average PT from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
