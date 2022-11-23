Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) to Hold

Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nanosonics Price Performance

NNCSF opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Nanosonics has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Nanosonics Company Profile

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

