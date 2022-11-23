Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Overweight

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.4 %

FENC opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.