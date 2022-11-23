Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Overweight

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.4 %
FENC opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.