Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.95). The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Provention Bio Stock Up 14.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $775.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.