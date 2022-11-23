Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Capri worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Capri by 1,119.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Capri by 69.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Capri by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capri by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 79,211 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

