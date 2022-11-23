CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of CarMax worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE KMX opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.