Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.