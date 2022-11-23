Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 348.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.30% of Carter’s worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

