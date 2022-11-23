Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.