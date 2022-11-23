Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,826,949.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 271,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.