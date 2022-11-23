Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 350,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %

CPRX opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,924 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 271,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

