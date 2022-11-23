CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 31.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 845.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

