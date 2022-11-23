CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on CECE. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental
In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.54.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
