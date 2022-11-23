CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on CECE. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 575,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 143,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

