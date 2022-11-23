Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00. The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 64,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,599,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,827,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,107 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 200.0% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

