Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00. The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 64,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,599,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.