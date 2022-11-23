Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

CVE opened at $20.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

