Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.
Cenovus Energy Trading Up 4.0 %
CVE opened at $20.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $24.91.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
