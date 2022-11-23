Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 2.7%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 9,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,124,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
