Central Garden & Pet to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

CENT opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

