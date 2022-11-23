Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 208,921 shares.The stock last traded at $37.59 and had previously closed at $37.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEU. StockNews.com began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $614,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 64.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.