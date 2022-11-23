Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 5,002 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 117.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Netflix by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $676.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.78 and its 200 day moving average is $223.24. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

