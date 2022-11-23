Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,472 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.