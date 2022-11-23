Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 44.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

