Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.