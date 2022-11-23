Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

