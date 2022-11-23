Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 253,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,826,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.44.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

