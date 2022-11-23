Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.4 %

KHC opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

