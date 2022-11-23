Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $68.49.

