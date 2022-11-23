Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

