Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 348,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 99,409 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 441.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

