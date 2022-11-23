Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.