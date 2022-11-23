Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 1,116.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.83% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

