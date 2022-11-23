Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,039 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,797,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HSY opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.