Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

